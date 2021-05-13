Jake West has created a six-figure business selling pest control door to door during the summer. He is in the top 0.001% of the industry nationwide and has personally sold and serviced 1,013 accounts in 2020, and 800+ accounts in 2019. He has managed a multi-million dollar sales team five years in a row, and last year he finished as the number one sales rep under the top-selling pest control company in the nation “Aptive Environmental”.
With the pest control industry booming, making a six-figure income between May and August without having to work the rest of the year is more achievable than ever. It’s not too good to be true - it takes a lot of hard work, but to make it a little easier, here are Jake’s 5 best tips in building a personal business as an independent contractor that makes six figures in just four months.
- Have a good work ethic and maintain a positive attitude. Every good salesman in the world has those two things in common. Even when facing rejection, they remain positive and push forward. That’s the difference between a talented salesman and a top seller. If you’re managing a team, these things are even more important for team morale and productivity. You need to lead from the front; be the first person to start selling, the last one home at night, and sell a big number every day.
- Recruit well and sell big. Are you a seller or a recruiter? In D2D sales, those are the two main ways to make $100,000 or more in a single summer. You can either sell a lot of accounts or bring a large team to sell with you. Jake's recommendation is to do both. Selling at least 400-500 accounts by yourself will give you a six-figure income. However, the average person will sell 160 accounts in a single summer, making $20,000-$40,000. Creating a team to supplement that income will push you past the six-figure threshold.
- Culture is everything. When recruiting friends or strangers, keep in mind the type of culture that you want on your team. The attitude and lifestyle that you curate are the lifeblood of the organization. You need to cultivate an environment that is fun, competitive, and has zero tolerance for laziness or toxicity. An average salesman who brings down the people around him with negativity might not be worth the hire.
- Be obsessed with training. Beginners and experienced sellers alike need to always strive to improve. Read sales books, practice in the mirror, and watch videos of other top producers. Only the top 5% are making over $100,000 in a single summer. So to get there, you need to train harder than 95% of the company.
- Set goals and have a “WHY.” Those who have worked in sales before know how difficult the constant rejection can be. Success is nearly impossible where there is no motivation. Find a reason why you want to make six figures this next summer. Maybe it's to pay off student loans, invest, or make a big purchase like a house, ring, or car. Once you decide, set long-term and short-term goals, that will help you achieve that WHY. You'll be amazed at how many more sales you can get when you’re motivated and chasing a goal.