It is a very well-known fact that to attain success, a person has to go to extreme lengths in order to bring out one’s true potential. To jump through hoops and face extremities to reach the pinnacle of their desired dreams. We’ve all heard success stories and have been moved by them to the point of setting ourselves in the same direction. Just to add up to this pile, one such example is that of Mukesh Asopa, an Indian-born Candian filmmaker and actor who with his utmost determination has become a sensational celebrity, disrupting Hollywood.

What makes his journey interesting is the fact that it was not merely his unwavering zest to attain his goals but also the influence of the people he associated with, especially his mentors who molded him to become the person he is today.

Asopa, born and brought up in India, after completing his college graduation from the renowned University of Calcutta, moved to New Delhi, where for a brief period of time he lived with his parents. He then enrolled in the prestigious BJAS (Barry John Acting Studio), which is regarded as India’s best acting school, a home to the previous influential artists such as Mira Nair, Freida Pinto, Lillete Dubey, Manoj Bachpai, Shahrukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Richa Chaddha to name a few.

When asked about his experience at BJAS, Asopa proudly exclaimed that enrolling in this institution was one of the best decisions he made in his life. He said that he is extremely grateful to have become a part of this school and to have learned directly under the Acting Guru - Barry John himself. To highlight the significance he even goes on to mention that Barry John is what he believes is a metaphorical Dronacharya of the epic Mahabharata who teaches numerous Arjunas to present the best talent that the film industry has and will witness in the days to come.

After the completion of his in-depth course at the Barry John Institute, Asopa exclaims that he felt an extreme sense of accomplishment and that he was so sure that this learning experience will become the basis of his future in the film industry. And rightfully so, if we take a glance at Asopa's work in his films - Aisha and Rahul, The Taste of Relation, Ghostly Encounters, Zombie Beach, and others, we can clearly see the rudiments of his knowledge that he acquired during his time at BJAS. A reflection of his expertise can be testified by the fact that his Depth of Pyaar was certified eligible for submission to Academy Awards 2021 and Canadian Screen Awards 2021.

Although the film was not submitted for an Academy Award in 2021, it was in the running in the Canadian Screen Awards in 2021. His exceptional acting skills and his several other achievements from featuring in multiple film festivals to receiving multiple awards are what he feels are the blessings of Sir Barry John.

After completing his course, Asopa spent some time in Mumbai before moving to North America, during which he was offered a few main roles to work in the TV industry but the terms offered to him were not on par with what he believed he had to offer. So Asopa decided to focus on building his career and moved to try out his hand in Hollywood.

Reminiscing about his last day with Barry John, Asopa still remembers his exact words, ‘The day you start feeling a scene in everything you do in every moment of your life you will succeed with your fullest into it’, which he believes have always been at the back of his mind, guiding him and inspiring him to become the person he is today. Since then, Asopa has produced, directed, and acted in over 6 blockbuster films that have won him over 100 awards.

What’s interesting is that Asopa’s Zombie Beach which was released by new world distribution in the USA in theatres is a part of film studies at some places in the USA and is also shown to film school students and research studies, clearly pointing towards his artistic mastery in the arena. It has been run in over 100 shows at several Colleges and Universities and has been very well accepted by the spectators, teachers as well as students.

To conclude, Mukesh has not only inspired millions of people with his work, but he has also established himself as a respected figure in the cinema industry. Given his ongoing progress and desire to improve at each moment, Asopa is certainly a gem to watch and learn from!