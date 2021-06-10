While getting sober is one of the hardest things an addict has to do, the feeling is well worth the effort. Adam Gunton is an author and coach who helps people overcome addictions, and he’s passionate about the field because he was a drug addict himself. He is the Founder of Recovered on Purpose, a movement that helps recovering addicts tell their story to inspire future generations. He has been featured on the Superhuman Life podcast, Fuse Life, and the Kingdom Passive Income podcast. Here are his top five reasons to live clean and sober.

Improve your physical health.

Being sober can make you feel a lot better physically. It can improve your sleep, increase your energy, and help you adopt better eating habits. It can even clear up your skin! “Doing drugs or excessively drinking alcohol can wreak havoc on your body. Taking steps forward to feel better can make a big impact.”

Save money.

Drugs and alcohol are expensive, and they can get in the way of saving for your future or buying things you need. “Set up a 401k or Roth IRA to put your extra money in. It will help encourage you to move forward,” Gunton said.

Have more time.

When you’re addicted to a substance, you spend a lot of your time thinking about it and actually doing the drugs. This gives you a lot less time in a day to be present. “Try meditating or engaging with your hobbies. You’ll soon learn that they can be rewarding in a different way than your addictions.”

Improve your relationships.

It’s easy to grow apart from your friends and family members while you’re dealing with an addiction. You might have burned some bridges in the past and had rocky relationships. “Part of the sobriety process is talking to people you’ve wronged and apologizing. It feels great to get that out there.”

Level up your mental health.

Doing drugs can do a number on your mental health. When you stop, you’ll have better mental clarity, increased emotional stability, and more motivation to get things done.

If you’re struggling with sobriety, you’re not alone. Coaches like Adam Gunton can help you get out and kick your habit in a healthy environment so you can get your life back on track.