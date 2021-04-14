Tyra Banks, supermodel extraordinaire of the 1990’s once said, “Beauty’s easy. Modeling is not just about being pretty.” While a statement like this might not resonate with those who are not in the industry, there are even some models who have yet to discover what exactly Tyra is alluding to. But for one up-and-coming Polish model, she has based her entire style and technique on the basis of what Tyra tries to convey in this quote. For Aga Wojtasik, having been a model for more than eight years now, she has learned that the most valuable asset that she could acquire is the technique and energy she practices while on set.

As a signee of New York Model Management, Wojtasik has earned work globally, working for big brand names like Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Issey Miyake, French Connection and Uniqlo. During this time, she was given the opportunity to work with renowned photographers, casting directors and other talent on set. And from these experiences, Wojtasik developed her own modeling practices that would later position her for even greater successes and heavily sought-after jobs and experiences.

Though her beauty is obvious, Wojtasik doesn’t count on her face to get the job done. Instead, while shooting, it’s all about her personality and the energy she brings to set to deliver the desired shots.

“I quickly realized how important attitude and energy are on set,” Wojtasik says. “People love to work with people they like, so many times, my personality and simply being nice to everyone helped me rebook jobs.”

With this practice in place, Wojtasik has managed to amass even greater opportunities, working with major fashion brands and designers like Calvin Klein, LaQuan Smith, Rebecca Minkoff, Derek Lam, Pat McGrath, Anthropologie, Opening Ceremony, and Urban Outfitters in New York City.

Despite her beauty, she attributes much of her success to the technique and practices she’s perfected while on set and behind the camera, proving her value and appeal to casting directors, photographers and brands all over the world.

“No matter how I feel during the day, when I show up to work, I try to be the most positive and productive version of myself,” she says. “It’s very important because you have to stand out from the crowd. You never know who you’ll meet and what opportunities it will lead to.”