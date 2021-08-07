On July 6, 2019, the city of Brotherly Love had their first annual Dope Shows Festival at The Philadelphia Mann Center. This was an environment where die hard hip-hop fans could spend time watching some of their favorite artists and connect to the local community more. The festival's insane line up caught the eyes of many because it featured popular artists like PNB Rock, Pusha T, and Lil Durk. Local Artist, Alex Catrambone, was one of the selected few who were lucky enough to showcase their talents to the same crowd as the big dogs.

Alex Catrambone is a multi-talented artist when it comes to music. A lot of people favor his music because he is so versatile with his genre bending. Some people love his music strictly for his melodies, and other people are envious that he can freestyle entire songs off the rip. Alex also has the stage presence of a veteran. His hard work and fun energy definitely radiates off of any stage that he touches.

Performing at this festival was a life changing experience for Alex because he got to live the life of a celebrity for a day. He made so many connections and new fans and that motivated him to work even harder towards his goals.

Now that concerts are coming back in full effect, Alex is stepping back up to the plate to take over. During the lockdown, Alex put in countless hours working on his craft to be better than ever so there is no slowing him down. In fact, he’s already booking shows and festivals to finish out the year strong.