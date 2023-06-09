Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who welcomed a darling baby girl on May 31, have finally named their daughter. The couple revealed the little munchkin's name today (June 9). They have named the baby, Veda Akash Ambani. In an official statement, the Ambani family revealed her name. To note, Akash-Shloka are already parents to their two-year-old son Prithvi Ambani. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl!

It's Veda Akash Ambani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)