It's a joyous moment for the Ambani's, as Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant today (Dec 29). The couple had a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara. Pics and videos from the festivities is all over the internet where the couple can be seen in quite a happy mood. While Radhika looked pretty in a pink lehenga, it was Anant who sported a kurta with jacket. Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s Youngest Son, To Marry Radhika Merchant; ‘Roka’ Held Today At Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple.

Having said that, just in case, you want to know all the deets about the to-be-Ambani bahu, Radhika, fret not, as you are at the right place. Here's everything you should know about her.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Anant Ambani's fiancé, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of billionaire Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Her father is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a privately owned pharmaceutical group and is reported to be one of the richest businessmen in India.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant:

#HELLOJustIn: Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, are all set to say yes to forever with each other! .#Ambani #JustIn #MukeshAmbani #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/swF1ZSyK0C — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) December 29, 2022

Educational Background

Radhika Merchant has completed her schooling from Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai and École Mondiale World School. She has also got her bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University. Who is Radhika Merchant? All You Need to Know About Anant Ambani's Rumoured Girlfriend, Check Pics and Videos.

Bharatnatyam Training

The 24-year-old, Radhika has received training in Bharatnatyam from Shree Nibha Arts in Mumbai under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. To note, in June 2022, her Arangetram ceremony was hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Jio World Centre which was attended by many celebs from showbiz. The event had also seen many politicians making their presence felt. FYI, she will be the second member in the Ambani family to be trained in classical dance Bharatnatyam after Nita Ambani.

Lastly, Anant and Radhika have known each other since quite a while now, and after today's roka ceremony, we wish the duo a great journey of togetherness. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such scoops.

