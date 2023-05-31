Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child, a baby girl! Akash and Shloka welcomed their first child in December 2021. They were also spotted visiting Siddhivinayak Temple with Mukesh Ambani a few days ago. Congratulations to the happy couple! Akash Ambani Named in Time100 NEXT List, Reliance Jio Chairman Is Only Indian in Emerging Leaders' List.

View Ambani Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)