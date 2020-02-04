An Inspiring Story of Saksham Arora, a Young Branding and Social Media Expert

Saksham Arora (Photo Credits: File Image)

Saksham Arora, 21 born and brought up in Amritsar. Today Saksham is a very popular social media expert known for his expertise in branding and online advertisements. But his journey is a rather interesting one which led him to digital marketing.

In school he was a very average student after completing his schooling Saksham got his interest in exploring social media a stream he never imagined he would ever get into. He was very passionate about knowing how social media works and how people monetize their social media handles. Eventually, he started building Social Media Pages of various niches and began to grow them from scratch. As he commenced and utilized several techniques and strategies, he noticed that slowly and steadily his social media pages are gaining recognition and people are getting interested to consume content on various niches. After he reached a certain milestone, he realized that yes he can grow social media accounts.

But his desire to learn and explore digital marketing didn't extinguish after Social Media he questioned what next? Then he stepped into search engine marketing and explored how it worked. He started learning it and then he became very good at it and started taking several clients and created search engines campaigns for them.

But his hunger was not replenished in early 2017. He noticed a wave of Social Media on the internet. He became very curious about Social Media Marketing by seeing great success stories of people utilising it. Then he started to learn about online advertising slowly with a lot of practice and guidance from industry experts, he became good at social media marketing. But most importantly he found what he will be doing for the rest of his life and that thing was online advertisements he experienced that he can break buyer personas and can formulate a pretty good ad for a set of audience. Saksham decided to go full-on at online advertising in 2018 and since then he is killing it in the online advertising space. Today, Saksham Arora is India’s A-listed digital expert under 25, which is a big achievement. So, he gained experience in complete digital marketing but made social media his specialization.

Now, Saksham leads a digital marketing agency Twelvemark. He has a dedicated team of professionals who cover all aspects of digital marketing under one name. From online content creation to promotion everything is handled by his agency. Also, Saksham is writing a book on how a person can successfully launch a personal brand on the internet. In this book, he is going to share his personal experiences and some strategies which he found highly useful in creating his presence on social media.

Saksham wants to empower the youth of this country with digital knowledge. His book is the first step towards it. He thinks that through the internet the youth can attain a sustainable livelihood and if they are guided properly they can achieve great success online. Also, Saksham wants to grow his company Twelvemark to a stage where his company can accomplish complex digital marketing challenges and help individuals and brands achieve a great digital persona on the internet.