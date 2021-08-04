Angelo D’acunto is a premium high ticket closer based out of France. Over the years, his experience as one of the top minds in this field has been invaluable to him for personal and professional growth. Working in the self-development industry, D’acunto has acquired a special knack for mastering specific skills required by all individuals trying to learn this art. Here’s what he had to say about the same.

Being in the high-ticket closing business requires vital insight for solving problems. The catch is that these ‘issues are unique to every new project and particular to the client. Therefore, as a closer, you have to consistently personalize solutions and remedies as per the person/organization you are dealing with. Angelo D’acunto states that he is always calm and neutral when approaching such business problems since it often helps in asking the right questions and diagnosing the root cause of conflict.

Angelo recalls the ordeals life laid before him from a very young age and claims that in the end, these challenges fostered maximum growth in his personality. There were various uncomfortable and tricky situations he had to find a way out of to reach where he is today, but that has only given him the stern resilience and quick-mindedness required for a job. He attributes his calm and collected nature to the same struggles of life.

At the same time, Angelo D’acunto has imbibed patience as an integral value in his work ethic. Therefore, he can interact progressively with his clients while maintaining the authority and conviction a person needs to speak for the entity they are representing. This is perhaps the trickiest part, D’acunto states, you need to let the speaker know that they are your prime concern, but you cannot sidetrack the wants of the people you are working for!

In the end, Angelo claims that you have to believe in yourself and your capabilities if you want to see maximum results and profits in any profession. This belief has brought him great success and acclaim in his field of work, and we sincerely hope that this pattern continues in the future! Talking about his own life, he says, “I was interested in changing my life because I knew I was capable of doing great things.”