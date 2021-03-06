The narrative below is about a fearless woman who successfully fought against not only the demons who roam unchained on the outside but also lurk inside her head culminating her metamorphosis into a successful and socially responsible entrepreneur. She is Anooja Bashir whose tale speaks of self- motivation, initiation and inspirational elements. It takes a little more than courage to break stereotypes and useless gender bias, the society often adorns an individual with. The saga of Ms. Anooja Bashir bears a living testimony to the fact that undying willpower, perseverance and optimism laced with skills and talent will always grant success in the end.

The iron-willed woman entrepreneur

She kicked off her bootstrapped journey of modelling Ourea in 2013 which failed pathetically twice until she was finally successful in her third comeback proving herself as both strong head business woman and persistent entrepreneur. At present, she is the founder and CEO of Oureacorp, Director of Marketing for FlexiCloud and handling operational stature for Digitaliz. She also supports and advocates the pursuit of novel applications of social entrepreneurship focusing on women empowerment and child welfare through her vertical - Anooja Initiatives. In her own words, Anooja describes her journey as “Entrepreneurship was never exactly my dream job, but it became a calling for me”.

Her narrative

Born and brought up in an extremely conservative environment, Anooja, a civil engineer turned entrepreneur, witnessed and experienced the bitter side of the patriarchal society at a very early stage of her life unlike many. Discharging various roles from interior designer to project manager to former assistant professor, Anooja has with her, a plethora of experience especially the ones that reek of gender generalization and prude notions. This however, never pulled her back from realizing her visions and aspirations. Like every other startup, she too experienced a roller-coaster ride – full of struggles, ups and downs leaving a sweet taste of success and bitter taste of failures. But what kept her going was her strong determination and intense passion for her venture - Ourea.

The umpteen snags and getting the better of snafus

She too, like most other entrepreneurs faced arduous tasks to start with. Having spent a substantial aggregate of time in both academia and corporate space, Anooja was unsettled with the numerous rifts and fractures that existed between the adroitness of the academia and dexterity demanded by the corporate. She thus delineated her brain child – a finishing school concept for professional graduates.

The whole idea at the time of its inception was a long shot. Since it confronted and stood against the conventional flow of the hackneyed educational style and corrupted skill development, the venture harbored uncertainty and fostered widespread criticism. The startup failed pathetically twice with devastating outcomes. But her attitude laced with iron will and decisive thoughts made her stronger to face all difficulties. The prevailing patriarchal culture of India has the society look down on women. But the fighter in her always withstood every hurdle that came across. Unwilling to give up on the endeavor, Anooja stepped into the entrepreneurial phase of her life, as she concentrated on gathering corporate insights on strategy building and expanding the horizons of her knowledge. The opposition from her family on concerns of a career such as this with instability as opposed to her previous professions, the financial infirmity that came with the shift of métier were all disheartening. Still, the will to be her own boss” kept her vigor and obstinacy smoldering.

Ms. Anooja reanimated Ourea, the one stop consultancy service, that catered to all corporate requirements. In 2017, despite the irresistible urge to establish her entrepreneurial stature and redefine the process, she was forced to take another break as she had to come up against and endure a lot of emotional, worldly and pecuniary losses. In 2018, Anooja rose from the ashes of disdain and adversity to the modern-day phoenix that she is. She established and organized a strong footing in entrepreneurial space with Ourea – as a 360° Business Management Consultancy. partnering with Mr. Vinod Chacko, Founder and CEO, FlexiCloud and Mr. Naman Modi, Founder and CEO, Digitaliz, Anooja created an adept team with a clear sense of purpose, measurable objectives and tenacious infrastructure.

Transcending dreams to unfeigned and fruitful realities.

Anooja, today administers guidance, idea and clarity to those who seek strength and guidance to start their own entrepreneurial debut.It was her passion,hard work and the never giving up”attitude that tookOurea to where it is now. Ourea today, supports and strategizes branding, communication and web identity of umpteen organizations both business-to-business and business-to-customer oriented serving more than 100+ brands and 1000+ clients across the globe. Her story is not just yet another tale of a successful businesswoman but of an individual who stayed self-motivated and never gave up on her dreams, no matter what the cost is.

Website: https://oureacorp.com/