Dante Pitimada also known as “Chiboki” has received a lot of buzz over his hit single “Lifestyle” with over 50K views on soundcloud chiboki is receiving the recognition his music deserves. In 2022 he plans to release a collab album featuring some of the best up and coming talent from Toronto.

The album is called “Hidden Gems”. The album will feature a variety of different types of music from melodic vibes all the way to straight trap. The Album will feature producer “SFTY” chibokis long time childhood friend and music partner. This project will feature great talents that anyone can listen to, expect a huge buzz.

Chiboki is not only unique in his music but is also unique in the fact that he directs music videos. Every song off his album will have a music video directed by him, he uniquely is able to create story lines & portray the exact image he wants to his audience because he is able to direct. Chiboki told us it’s important to be able to direct videos, so as a musician you are able to bring your visions to life for the world to see.