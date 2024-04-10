New Delhi, April 10: Meta is gearing up to introduce its new GenAI model, Llama 3, soon. Meta Llama 3 is expected to be a big project in the world of artificial intelligence for the company. The new Gen-AI model is a large language model (LLM) that is anticipated to enhance AI assistants with its advanced capabilities.

Meta also plans to unveil various versions of the Llama 3 throughout the year, with each version might be designed to handle different types of tasks more effectively. The Llama 3 AI Model is expected to surpass its competitors by providing more precise answers and covering a wider range of subjects.

As per a report of India Today, Meta is set to launch its new generative AI model, Llama 3, in May. This upcoming addition to Meta's AI suite signifies the company's ongoing efforts to advance AI technology. The Meta AI Llama 3 is expected to shape the future of AI-powered tools and applications. With the launch of Llama 3, Meta might showcase its innovation in the fast-evolving domain of generative AI.

What To Expect From Meta Llama 3 AI Model?

The Llama 3 AI Model is expected to be a step ahead from its predecessors. The new AI model from Meta will likely emphasise on accuracy and a deeper knowledge base. It might also be designed in a way to answer questions with a higher level of precision. Meta is making Llama open source by which means developers can access and modify the code.

The AI model is expected to power AI assistants that can understand and respond to user inquiries and commands in a conversational way. Meta is also making efforts to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Yann LeCun, Meta's chief AI scientist, thinks of an approach called "JEPA", which might overcome the limitations of their past attempts.

