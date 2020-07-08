Cardi B hardly keeps anything private. Her family, lifestyle, Cardi B loves to share maximum details with her Instagram fam of over 70 million. The Bron rapper recently also shared with her fans a rather NSFW Instagram story video of herself while getting a vaginal bleach and lip wax. Cardi B has even previously not shied away from sharing her lifestyle tips and tricks no matter how private. She even recently shared a glimpse of her 10 year old peacock tattoo redone. However, now ever since she shared her vaginal bleaching video fans have been wondering about the procedure. “I am bleaching my f–king cootie cat,” the stripper-turned-rapped told her followers in her own unique style.

In the video that featured only her legs, she said, "I’m in my crib getting my vagina bleached, my underarm bleached, because you know sometimes we just quick shave and everything and it gets your vagina just a little bit dark and everything.” She said that she doesn't usually go for skin bleaching generally but just specific parts like the underarms, genitals and butt. “I don’t believe in body bleaching, I just believe in like underarm, or like your vagina, maybe your a–hole. I like my brown a–hole. But yeah like totally I’m getting my vagina bleached.”

What is Vaginal Bleaching?

Vaginal bleaching as the name suggests involves bleaching the vaginal area to make it a few shades lighter. Also known as "vaginal lightening" or "intimate area lightening," the procedure involves treatment that aims at lightening the labia or the bikini area. Many who do not like their darkened vaginas opt for lightening treatment that usually focuses on the vulva. Vaginal bleaching can be done using laser treatment or topical creams to make the vulvar area, majorly the labia to look brighter or lighter.

However, vaginal bleaching isn't a permanent solution and the results do not last for long. If the vulva is of a darker shade it will tend to retain its natural colour and skin bleaching procedures may only give temporary lightening.

