Hina Khan doesn't need an occasion to deck up in style! Be it Eid or Diwali, Khan is always ready with her ethnic best, giving us ample reasons to adore her fashion choices. From classic sharara suits to traditional salwar kameez, she has the perfect ensembles for every occasion and it's time you start taking notes from her wardrobe. With the festive season about a couple of months away, one can ideally start shopping for these pieces to avoid any last-minute delays. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Hina's Instagram account is your one-stop destination for all your sartorial needs. She has the right outfits along with the right styling tips that will help you amplify your look. Hina offers a complete package with the right accessory, makeup and hairstyle that will go with an ethnic outfit and it just makes things easier for a layman like us. From gorgeous Pakistani suits to a subtle Picchika design, Hina's choices vary as per the occasion but that one thing that's always constant is the chic factor in it! Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Kiara Advani - Who Pulled Off This Look Better?

To elaborate more on her ethnic wardrobe here's picking five traditional pieces that we don't mind stealing someday!

A Stunning Red Chikankari Suit

A Jazzy Pakistani Suit

How About a Velvet Suit?

Or a Typical Maroon Suit for Festive Wear

Finally, a Classic Picchika Design

