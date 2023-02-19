Shamita Shetty could not enjoy a successful run in Bollywood but thanks to Bigg Boss, she managed to win so many hearts. Shilpa Shetty's darling sister is now a household name and is also paparazzi's favourite celebrity. From relationships to style statements, this Shetty girl is making headlines for different reasons. And while a lot has been said and discussed about the former, it's time we highlight why there has been no much noise about her sartorial picks. Shamita Shetty Addresses Rumours of Her Dating Aamir Ali, Says ‘It Is Unbelievable How People Think’.

One look at Shamita's Instagram account and you are convinced that she's obsessed with prints. From stunning co-ord sets to ethnic designs and dresses, there's nothing that she won't like to wear in prints. She loves flaunting them and doesn't mind if they are abstract or natural. If you are a print lover like her, there's no reason why you shouldn't seek inspiration from the Mohabbatein actress herself. She will probably help you with styling tricks and show you how to pull off different looks including print on print. To elaborate more on her love for prints, let's have a look at her printed outfits, shall we? Shamita Shetty Turns 44! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Pens Heartwarming Note To Wish Her ‘Darling Tunki’ on Her Birthday.

It's All About Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Taking the Ethnic Route

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

This is a Pretty Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Loving the Print

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Lovely Colour Combination, Lovely Print

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

So which of Shamita Shetty's printed look did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).