Shamita Shetty reacted to rumours of her dating Aamir Ali. In an interview with HT, The Tenant actress was quoted as saying, “Sometimes, it is unbelievable how people think. It is maybe because there are so many social platforms for people to express themselves. They really come there and express all their frustrations.” The actress had even shared a post on Insta citing she is ‘single and happy’. The Tenant: After Rubbishing Dating Rumours, Shamita Shetty–Aamir Ali Share Warm Hug at the Film’s Screening (View Viral Pic).

Shamita Shetty Clears The Air

