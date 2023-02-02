Shamita Shetty rings in her 44th birthday on February 2, 2023. On this special occasion, her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has penned a heartwarming note to extend her heartfelt wishes to her ‘Darling Tunki’. The Shetty sisters have always set major sibling goals and this post by Shilpa for her baby sis is enough to prove. She writes, “Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra Chills With Fam and Sister Shamita Shetty in London (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Wishes Shamita Shetty

