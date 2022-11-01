Former Miss World and one of Bollywood's most famous actresses, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true Scorpio. She celebrates her birthday on November 1 and will ring on the occasion with her family this year. Currently, Rai is riding high on the success of her last release, Ponniyin Selvan I and that gives her an extra reason to celebrate. Aishwarya was always a diva who won numerous hearts, not just with her acting capabilities but also with her sartorial skills. Cannes 2022: Throwback to All the Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wowed As Modern-Day Princess on the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet! (View Pics).

Aishwarya was probably amongst the few Indian celebrities who made a mark at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Over the years, she has become a regular and most popular name on the French Riviera. With her dramatic appearance and infectious aura, she has become a favourite with fashion critics all over. And while Cannes is a yearly thing, Aishwarya has always been a connoisseur of fashion. Her ethnic appearances are to die for and like many B-towners, she too is a Sabyasachi loyalist. Though the Josh actress makes very few appearances these days, those are certainly very remarkable and worth ogling at. Don't believe us? Check out some of these pictures below. Ponniyin Selvan - 1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha's BTS Picture in Their Majestic Avatars Goes Viral!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

