Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 which hits the big screens on September 30. Now, as the magnum opus is nearing its release, a new BTS photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha has surfaced online from sets. The viral picture sees Aishwarya aka Nandini trying to click a selfie with Trisha aka Kundavai. Both the actresses look stunning in their filmy costumes. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Chiyaan Vikram Speaks in Malayalam and Thanks Fans in Kerala for Showering Immense Love and Supporting His Works (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

There's More:

