When we think about the Cannes Film Festival and the glamorous red carpet, one name has been attached that will forever be a golden star that has shined bright with her larger than life looks. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut on the Cannes red carpet in 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and there has been no looking back for her ever since. Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France and celebrates cinema and films from around the world. The red carpet event is one of the most coveted fashion events of the years, and celebrities bring their fashion A-game for it. Aishwarya has been a staple presence on the iconic Cannes red carpet for two decades, flaunting her glamour and spreading her sparkle as she walks almost like a modern-day princess. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Date, Venue, Event Details, Awards - All You Need To Know About the 75th Edition of the Festival de Cannes.

Aishwarya has worn some of the most memorable looks being the face of the international brand L’oreal for many years in the most prestigious designer couture. From her Michael Cinco’s Blue Princess Tulle gown moment in 2017 to her Feathered White Tulle Dress by Ashi Studio in 2019. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to walk the Caness 2022 Red Carpet and celebrate her 20th time on the iconic platform. Let's look at all the times Aishwarya rai Bachchan was the perfect modern-day princess on the Cannes Red carpet over the years. How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Continues To Reign The Red Carpet With Her Veteran Tag And Stunning Appearances!

5 Best Modern-Day Princess Gowns of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

1. Ashi Studio Couture for Cannes 2019

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Red Carpet (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Aishwarya walked in style in a luxury feathered tulle gown from Ashi Studio Couture at the 72nd International Film Festival in Cannes in 2019. She exuded royalty and glamour.

2. Michael Cinco Couture for Cannes 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Red Carpet (Photo Credit: Reuters)

In a Dress that flowed on the red carpet, Aishwarya chose Dubai Based designer Michael Cinco’s Dramatic purple butterfly dress with a cape that looked like butterfly wings for her stunning walk on the Cannes Red Carpet.

3. Ralph & Russo Couture for Cannes 2017

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Red Carpet (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Aishwarya looked like a scarlet dream in a layered tulle Red gown by Ralph and Russo that blended into the red carpet itself, and this look won many accolades in the fashion diaries.

4. Michael Cinco Couture for Cannes 2017

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Red Carpet (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The powder blue dress was the envy of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Aishwarya looked like a Disney princess in this Michael Cinco gown that got her on every best-dressed list in 2017.

5. Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture for Cannes 2019

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Red Carpet (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Trying different styles and going all out is what Aishwarya is known for, And that is precisely what she did in this Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture Metallic hue gown with Gold painted ears, giving an edgy twist to the princess gown looks that she had been wearing.

6. Roberto Cavalli for Cannes 2014

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Red Carpet (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Aishwarya looked stunning in this fitted gold bodice dress from Roberto Cavalli and bold red lips. She looked like a princess out of a Greek mythology story.

With the numerous fashion awards that she has received for her looks on the red carpet, She has proven that no one does Cannes Red Carpet like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Aishwarya has been attending the festival for almost 20 Years, her style and choice terms of gowns have changed from fitted Bodice dresses to fuller tulle dresses with layers. Her red carpet looks have always been very regal, but some belong in a fashion fairy tale.

Cannes Film Festival 2022 will be celebrated from May 17 to May 28. The event brings together global cinema under one roof. It is one of the most significant gala events celebrating film, fashion and couture, giving celebrities the global opportunity to shine and make their fashion statements. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name has been written in golden ink in the Cannes Red Carpet history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2022 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).