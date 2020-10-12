Fashion plays quite a vital role in a celebrity’s life. The way a star dresses up can literally make or break his/her career. Akshara Haasan, daughter of veteran superstar Kamal Haasan and sister to Shruti Haasan is one stylish diva in the making. The actress is quite low-key as compared to other celebs, but that does not mean she can’t grab headlines. Just like her acting prowess, her fashion game is also evolving with each passing day. On October 12, the young starlet celebrates her birthday and we are so excited to talk about her style shenanigans. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu Teaser: Akshara Haasan's Coming Of Age Drama Looks Interesting! (Watch Video).

From flowy skirts to sexy minis, Akshara’s wardrobe is a blend of all things in trend. A look at her Instagram profile and we bet you’ll feel envious by looking at those gorg fabrics. So, beware as we are about to flaunt the best pieces from Akshara’s closet. Have a look. Akshara Haasan Files A Police Complaint After Her Private Pictures Get Leaked Online.

First Things First, Akshara’s Multi-Coloured Pantsuit Is Smart As Well As Sexy!!

Badass And Flowy Pick For Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards!!

Serving Dramatic Sleeve Themed Top Paired With A Flashy Lehenga!!

The Magic Of Florals!

Akshara’s Chic Looking Little White Dress!

The Subtle Shade Of The Gown Here Is Driving Us Crazy!

Here She Is Flaunting Her Cool Side In Casuals!

That’s it, guys! Those were some of the best stylish moments of the babe from her social media. It was in the year 2015 when Akshara made get film debut with Shamitabh and has been impressing since then. Here’s wishing the pretty face with a great fashion sense - Happy 29th. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).