The teaser of Akshara Haasan's upcoming Tamil film, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu has now been unveiled and it looks interesting. While the teaser doesn't give away much, we get to meet Akshara's character of Pavithra who seems to be struggling with the idea of being herself while her parents want her to be a 'quintessential Tamil Girl'. Written and directed by Raja Ramamurthy, the film is produced by Trendloud. The trailer shows us a confused Akshara Haasan trying to deal with all the talk about 'what will society think' in her background. Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Working With Family in a Film.

The teaser of Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu was released by Akshara's sister Shruti Haasan on Twitter and sharing the same, she wrote, " "The teaser of #AMNP is here and it's super intriguing!!. My best wishes to you @Iaksharahaasan and the whole #AMNP team!." The film's official synopsis states that it is a coming of age story n 'about a quintessential good Tamil girl'. The film's Tamil title also translates to 'The Myth Of The Good Girl'. Shruti Haasan Joins Sister Akshara and Chiyaan Vikram in Don't Breathe Remake?

Check Out the Teaser Here:

The film's first-look poster was released last week and it showed Akshara in a girl-next-door avatar. The film also stars Malgudi Subha, Anjana Jayaprakash, Shalini Vijayakumar, Janaki Sabesh, Kalairani, Siddhartha Shankar, Suresh Menon, George Maryan and Kiran Keshav. After this exciting teaser, trailer too is expected to be out soon.

