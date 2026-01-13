The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction to veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan, restraining the unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, and likeness. In a ruling delivered on Monday, January 12, 2026, the court found a strong "prima facie case" regarding the misuse of the actor’s persona through unauthorised merchandise and AI-generated content. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row: Kamal Haasan Comes Out in Support of Thalapathy Vijay Amid CBFC Controversy, Seeks Transparent Certification Process (View Post).

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the "John Doe" order, a legal tool used against unidentified defendants, after reviewing evidence of morphed images and commercial products sold without the actor's consent. The ruling aims to safeguard both the commercial value of Haasan’s brand and his personal dignity.

Court's Order to Prevent Unauthorised Use of Kamal Haasan's Identity

The court’s order specifically prohibits several entities, including a Chennai-based firm and various unnamed online platforms, from selling merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs, and apparel featuring the actor’s face, signature, or famous movie dialogues.

Haasan’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate Satish Parasaran, argued that these products created a false impression of official endorsement. The court noted that such unauthorised exploitation dilutes the actor’s hard-earned reputation and causes "incalculable damage" to his commercial interests.

Addressing AI and Deepfakes

A significant portion of the plea focused on modern digital threats. The court was informed that several platforms were using artificial intelligence to create deepfake videos and morphed images of the actor.

Some of these AI-generated materials were described as "unsavoury" and potentially defamatory, depicting the actor in misleading or inappropriate contexts. The injunction now restrains the creation and dissemination of such false imagery across all media platforms until the next hearing.

Balancing Rights and Satire

While the court acted to protect Haasan’s personality rights, it also established a clear boundary for creative freedom. Justice Ramamoorthy clarified that the injunction does not extend to "caricature, satire or other forms of permissible creative expressions." ‘Thalaivar 173’: Cibi Chakaravarthi To Direct Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film Produced by Kamal Haasan; Release Date for Anirudh Ravichander Musical Announced! (Watch Video).

The order comes after the 71-year-old filed a suit to protect his personality rights and prevent commercial exploitation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).