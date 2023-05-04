In a long post shared by designer Prabal Gurung, he mentions how he had approached Alia Bhatt previously to mark her Met Gala debut but the actress always turned him down. She was waiting for the right time and now with her Hollywood debut coming in soon, the timing couldn't have been more perfect. After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt was the next B-town celebrity to mark her Met Gala debut in a scintillating white Prabal Gurung gown and needless to say, she looked dreamy. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Beauties in Pretty Striped Dresses!

Alia's white outfit was heavily embellished with pearls all over it. More than 100,000 pearls were hand embroidered in India whereas the gown was designed at his atelier in New York. The new mommy paired her outfit with a pair of statement earrings, dewy makeup and hair styled in soft waves. It was definitely an impressive debut but was it at par with her contemporaries like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra? Let's find out.

Priyanka's Met Gala debut made more headlines for the actress arrived with her now husband, Nick Jonas. The duo walked the red carpet for designer Ralph Lauren and their entry together sparked some instant rumours about their budding romance. PeeCee's trench coat gown featuring a dramatic train was the major highlight of the 2017 Met Gala. With a top bun, sculptural earrings and a bold lip colour, she completed her look further. Winter Fashion Guide: How Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Others Style Their Sweaters.

Deepika, on the other hand, chose a Tommy Hilfiger creation for her Met Gala debut in 2017. The white satin gown was not a hit but it definitely earned her some fame in Hollywood. The Padmaavat beauty opted for a floral headband to match her outfit and picked a pair of diamond danglers to complete her look. 9 Times Deepika Padukone Proved That She's the Queen of Monochrome Fashion.

Overall, these Bollywood beauties managed to put their best foot forward for one of the most important evenings of the year. But whose Met Gala debut was the most impressive? Was it Deepika's, Priyanka's or Alia's? Drop your comments on Twitter @latestly or choose the desired option from the box below.

