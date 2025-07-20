Alia Bhatt has emerged as a true fashion icon in the Indian film industry, consistently captivating audiences with her stunning sense of style. One of her most beloved fashion statements is her enchanting collection of white sarees, which effortlessly combines traditional elegance with contemporary flair. Alia Bhatt is Obsessed with Braids, 5 Pics That Prove This (View Pics).

The white saree, often associated with purity and grace, takes on a unique charm when worn by Alia. She tends to select styles that enhance her soft features and complement her youthful energy, showcasing intricate embroidery or delicate lacework that adds texture and richness. The simplicity of the colour allows her to play with various fabrics - from lightweight chiffon to luxurious silk, creating a versatile look suitable for both festive occasions and intimate gatherings. Alia Bhatt Loves Styling Her Jeans; Times When the 'Brahmastra' Actress Made Them Look So Cool (View Pics).

Alia often pairs her sarees with contemporary blouses, experimenting with different cuts and designs. Her choices range from classic fitted styles to off-the-shoulder and stylishly cropped blouses, making each appearance fresh and inspiring. Accessories such as statement earrings or delicate necklaces enhance her overall look without overpowering the beauty of the saree itself.

Love for Floral Print

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

White and Gold = Classic

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty You

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another Classic Combination

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pasandida Aurat

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Chic

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sensuous

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her makeup is usually kept soft and natural, which perfectly complements the understated elegance of a white saree. A subtle glow, paired with a hint of colour on the lips, allows her to embody a timeless charm, enhancing the ethereal quality of her ensemble.

Alia Bhatt’s affinity for white sarees highlights not only her impeccable fashion sense but also her ability to reinterpret traditional attire in a modern context, making her a cherished figure in the world of fashion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).