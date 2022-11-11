Winter is here and while the temperatures are dropping steadily, it's time you start pulling out your sweaters from the wardrobe. Say goodbye to your cutesy dresses and hello to your pullovers for they will keep you warm and cosy this winter season. Winter is slightly harsh in some parts of our country and you will need multiple layers of clothing but in other places where the cold is bearable, you can always deck up in style and step out wearing the most stylish winter attires available on the block. Winter Fashion Guide: How Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Others Style Their Sweaters.

If Bollywood is to believe, dressing up in georgette sarees is also a winter fashion but trust us when we say, it is NOT. Snow-clad mountains demand you to dress up in jackets, jeans and boots and that even looks stylish when done right. Take Deepika Padukone from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as an example. Her styling was apt during her Manali holiday scenes and so was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her trench coats looked fabulous and she certainly looked like million bucks in them. But these aren't the only names that you can seek inspiration from.

Below we have compiled a list of some of the most stylish looks that you can borrow from our Bollywood movies. So go ahead, start scrolling and start taking some notes. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Will You Pick?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Stunning Trench Coat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Red Hot Coat with Her Matching Dress

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Leather Jacket and Ranbir Kapoor's Puffer Jacket

Priyanka Chopra & Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Warm Woolen Coat

Katrina Kaif & Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Cool Blue Jacket

Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Juhi Chawla's Sweater

Juhi Chawla & Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji's Snow Jackets With Gloves and Stole

Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose winter look was your favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).