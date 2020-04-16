Allow Asha Negi to Teach You a Thing or Two About Keeping It Chic, Cool and Charming With a Generous Dash of Hotness!

Asha Negi Style File (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As one of the most sought after actresses of the small screen, Asha Negi's Instagram is a delight! Right from dazzling us with those vacay pictures, taking those fashionable strides to pictures that spark off #BFF goals with her industry pals, Asha's heady 1.9 million followers on Instagram remain hooked and booked! She is recognised for her roles in the shows Pavitra Rishta as Poorvi, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan as Kalpana, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan as Koyal. The Dehradun girl comes across as simple, sweet and sublime but she is a certified style chameleon, having crafted a fashion arsenal that's versatile and reflects her varied moods!

Asha defines her personal sense of style as comfortable, cool and elegant. A non-fussy dresser who often relies on her stylist's sensibilities, she has a rare knack to own a given style and ace it with a subtle glam game. Steal a glance at some of her recent fashionable moments.

For an award night, Asha flaunted a shimmery black body-hugging dress from the French label, Ports 1961 teamed with jewellery from Lashyaa and Zara heels. Shimmery, smokey eyes, nude pink lips and vintage wavy hair completed her look.

For Diwali 2019 festivities, Asha borrowed her stylist Ankita Patel's saree teaming it with a sleeveless blouse, delicate jewellery, wavy hair and subtle glam.

For Diwali 2019 festivities, Asha took to an embroidered and embellished ethnic creation by Kalki and teamed it with jewellery from Silver Palace. Textured wavy hair and subtle glam upped her vibe.

Asha channelled a hot look for an award night in a Sashe cropped top with pants from Urban Outfitters, pink pumps, gold earrings. Sleek hair, defined eyes and pink lips completed her look.

Out and about on a shopping spree in Bister Village, UK, Asha teamed a candy-striped cropped top was teamed with a pair of relaxed fit wide bottom pants from Zoomberg. Sneakers, pulled back hair and a happy face finish out the vacay look.

For Zee Rishtey Awards 2018, Asha sported a blue printed saree with a gold sequined and red detailing blouse, sleek hair, smokey eyes and nude pink lips.

On the professional front, Asha Negi will debut in Ludo, an upcoming dark anthology comedy film directed by Anurag Basu featuring alongside an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney.