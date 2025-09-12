Actor Karishma Sharma, who is best known for her roles in Ragini MMS Returns and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, met with a shocking accident in Mumbai after jumping from a moving local train. The actress sustained multiple injuries and is currently admitted to a hospital under medical supervision. Karishma Sharma Birthday: Smart, Sassy and Super Classy, Her Wardrobe is Simply Brilliant (View Pics)

Karishma Sharma Shares Post on Instagram Story – View Post

Karishma Sharma Injured After Train Jump in Mumbai

The incident happened while Sharma was on her way to Churchgate for a shoot. Sharing details on her Instagram story, the actress revealed that she had decided to wear a saree during her commute, which made boarding the train difficult. She wrote: “Yesterday, while going for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to catch the train wearing a saree. As soon as I boarded the train, its speed increased, and I saw that my friends were unable to board. Out of fear, I jumped and fell on my back, which caused a significant injury to my head (sic).”

Karishma Sharma Shares Painful Recovery After Train Accident

The jump left her with swelling on her head, severe back pain, and bruises all over her body. Doctors have advised an MRI scan to rule out any major head injury. She is being monitored closely at the hospital for at least one day. Sharma further informed her fans about her painful condition and asked them to pray for her recovery. She added: “I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I'm covered in bruises. The doctors did an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe. I've been in pain since yesterday, but I'm staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love - it means a lot.” Karishma Lala Sharma Raises Oomph As She Poses in an Off-Shoulder Bikini in Seychelles! (View Pics)

Friend Tiyasha Paul Shares Video Taken Moments Before Train Mishap

A close friend Tiyasha paul who witnessed the shocking incident shares a video right before the accident on her Instagram story. The friend wrote: “Just right before the accident, I was taking her video.. and now seeing her like this.” The accident has once again highlighted safety concerns for daily train commuters in Mumbai, especially when it comes to boarding and deboarding crowded local trains.

Tiyasha Paul Shares Post on Instagram Story– See Post

Karishma Sharma’s Work

On the professional front, Karishma Sharma has featured in several films, including Fastey Fasaatey, Super 30 and Ek Villain Returns. She has also been part of popular TV shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

