Amber Heard Birthday Special: The Aquaman Actress Loves Her High-Slit Dresses as Much as We Love Her (View Pics)

While the actress is not making any pleasant headlines these days, there was a time when Amber Heard was the most discussed woman in Hollywood. While her affair with Johnny Depp was obviously a reason, the other was her ability to stand out from the crowd. With her scintillating red carpet appearances coupled with jaw-dropping fashion choices, Heard was always the name that made some noise. While her silhouettes varied from well-structured attires to flowy gowns, she always had an affinity for thigh-high slits. Amber Heard Uses Jason Momoa’s Nipple-Baring Pic to Blast Instagram’s Nudity Guidelines After App Deletes Her Picture in the Same Pose.

Move over Angelina Jolie's velvet gown from the Oscars that made everyone take note of high-slits. Amber Heard's obsession for same deserves equal appreciation. The Aquaman actress certainly has a penchant for some brilliant designs where 'slits' work as a cherry on the cake. With her tall and lean frame, she's able to nail some bold designs while retaining her charm intact. With her blond curls and flirty demeanour, Amber has managed to grab eyeballs every now and then. The Trench Most Likely to Release Before Aquaman 2; Jason Momoa and Amber Heard Won’t Be a Part of It!

As the pretty lady gears up to celebrate her big day, here's taking a look at all the times she has nailed thigh-high slits like a true Queen of Atlantis. Have a look...

Amber Heard in Atelier Versace

Amber Heard in Elie Saab

Amber Heard in Elie Saab

Amber Heard in Ralph & Russo Couture

Amber Heard in Elie Saab

Amber Heard in Ralph Lauren

Amber Heard in Gucci

While the actress will continue making some ravishing appearances in future, we hope she retains her obsession for high-slits. And why shouldn't she? She certainly nails them better than others. On a parting note, we wish her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Amber!