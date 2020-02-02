Ananya Panday Reveals She is '24 Hours Online' With Her Super Stylish Belt and We are Loving Her Dramatic Look! (View Pics)

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ananya Panday never disappoints when it comes to wearing amazing, funky outfits. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress recently attended Gauri Khan's party and stole the show not just with her gorgeous white dress but more with her belt that made quite an interesting statement. Ananya was wearing a dress by the independent designer Yang Juan's label I Love Pretty. This is not the first time the actress has chosen this brand. Earlier, we had seen her sporting another of their off-shoulder dresses at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards in 2019. Although, we have to agree Ananya's recent fashion outing was one of the most dramatic ones. Ananya Panday's 'Kinda Classy, Kinda Crazy' Dress Gets a Thumbs Up from Us (View Pics).

Ananya's belt which read "24 hours online" grabbed a lot of eyeballs and had everyone talking about it online too. Netizens found humour in it as they commented on her pictures. The actress took to social media to share some gorgeous pictures of herself and obviously went with the caption "24 hours online" with a wink emoji. Ananya is always on fleek with her style game and she proved it right once again in these latest pictures.

Here's Ananya Panday in Her '24 Hours Online' Look:

24 hours online 🤪 pic.twitter.com/UybwsTdwqD — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 2, 2020

Among those who attended Gauri Khan's bash, Ananya Panday was clearly one of the best-dressed of the evening. Giving her a stiff competition was Shanaya Kapoor who was seen wearing a black crop top with a key-hole neck and black sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit. The duo are known to be BFFs and we have to say, they both killed it. What the Fashion! Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday Drop Some Stunning, Pricey Styles but Ayushman Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Genelia Deshmukh Go Thrifty!

As for her work, Ananya is currently busy in the shoot of her upcoming film Khali Peeli in which she is starred opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release by June this year.