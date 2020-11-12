Anne Hathaway celebrates her birthday today and it's time we take a peek into her princessy wardrobe. While her acting calibre is worth noting, we would also like to grab the opportunity and sing in few praises for her brilliant red carpet outings. A fashionista who's always on the roll, Hathaway's attempts are elegance personified. A staunch Valentiono loyalist, there are times when she has taken her love for the Italian brand a notch higher. Anne Hathaway Talks About Zoe Kravitz Playing Catwoman: She Was a Perfect Choice.

Anne Hathaway's svelte figure has always helped her nail some amazing silhouettes. Besides being a red carpet darling, Anne's maternity wardrobe is equally admirable, especially her white outfit by Oscar de la Renta. For someone who was able to set some maternity fashion goals, Anne has always been a fashion enthusiast eager to win our hearts. From her shimmery Versace gown to stunning red Valentino creation, we have personally bookmarked some of her stunning appearances from the recent past and we're excited to share them with y'all. Have a look. Anne Hathaway Is Not Too Sure About Having a Third Child, Says ‘I Think I’ve Got Two Healthy Ones and That Feels Really Great’.

In Atelier Versace

In Chanel

In Dolce & Gabbana

In Gucci

In Naeem Khan

In Oscar de la Renta

In Valentino

Anne Hathaway has managed to find a place in our list of Hollywood's best-dressed celebs. She's equally keen on picking a bold outfit as she's for a casual outfit. Fashion can easily be her middle name and she deserves all the cheers for it. We hope the yummy mummy of Hollywood has a great year ahead and here's raising a toast to her amazing and talented self.

Happy Birthday, Anne! Keep slaying.

