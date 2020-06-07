Banita Sandhu Is Lush Green Chic in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Banita Sandhu Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This October girl, Banita Sandhu has found a way to regale us with her throwback photoshoot pictures amid the lockdown. The fact that this UK-born millennial is all of 22 but her style game spells easy, chic and cool vibes from the word go! Not the one to dabble richly into all trends, Banita picks and works around a trend that flatters her the most. She teamed up with fashion stylist Meagan Concessio for a photoshoot. Giving the lush hue of green a worthy muse, Banita delighted with her simplicity. An English Literature student, Banita gave us yet another peek into her millennial style basket aided by a petite frame and whiff of confidence in tow.

Here's a closer look at Banita's photoshoot lensed by Aviraj Singh. Banita Sandhu Is the Elegant and Ethereal Neeta Lulla Muse in This Throwback Picture!

Banita Sandhu - A Lush Life

A high neck green coloured dress with a slit on one side, relaxed sleeves was teamed with nude pumps, shoulder-grazing gold-toned earrings, a sleek centre-parted low back ponytail and subtle glam. Banita Sandhu Oozing Oomph in a Blazer Dress, Sleek Hair, Intent Gaze and the Works!

Banita Sandhu Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Banita was last seen in the 2019 Tamil romantic drama film, Adithya Varma with newcomer Dhruv Vikram, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). She will be seen in Eternal Beauty, an upcoming drama romance film, written and directed by Craig Roberts. She will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, an upcoming biographical film directed by Shoojit Sircar alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Udham Singh.