Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The girl charmed everyone with her cute antics and also was loved by fans for being real on the show. Post the same, we saw Shehnaaz aka 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' slaying it on Instagram. She also underwent a huge transformation, body and fashion wise, and has been making the right noise ever since. Recently, the singer shared some alluring pics of herself on social media and we are so mesmerised seeing her put looking gorgeous. Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Boho-Chic Glamour In Her Latest Instagram Post And We Are Stunned! (View Pics).

In the latest photos shared by the Shehnaaz, we see her wearing a shiny pink crop top which she paired with white denim shorts. Further, to add the oomph, she threw a flashy neon jacket over her ensemble. With her tresses curled up, subtle makeup, pink lips and brown lacy boots, Gill looks tempting hot. If we need to give a score to her getup, it'll be 10/10 for sure. Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss And Transformation In Latest Pics Stun Her Fans!

Check Out The Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

This is not the first time Shehnaaz has set the temperature rising as she has been sharing many pics these days and making fans go gaga over her beauty. Having said that, the actress was last seen in a song with Sidharth Shukla titled 'Shona Shona'. Coming back to her latest photoshoot, what's your take? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

