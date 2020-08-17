She is a stunner and she knows it! Well, we are talking about none other than the cutie pie from Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill. While on the reality show she managed to wow fans with her funny antics, on the other hand, post-Bigg Boss she has turned into a style goddess and how. We bet Shehnaaz is the one every girl would love to take style lessons from. A scroll through her Instagram and it is filled with glamorous pics which will make you gaga for sure. And now Shehnaaz has uploaded a series of latest pics on her gram which are stunning to the 't'. Himanshi Khurana or Shehnaaz Gill, Whose Ethnic Wear You Would Choose to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2020? View Pics and Decide.

Flashing bohemian vibes, Shehnaaz in the latest set of photos can be seen in colourful attire. The Punjabi singer can be seen donning a multi-coloured printed mustard outfit with dramatic sleeves. Further, to amp up her look, she can be seen opting for silver danglers in shade blue and huge rings. Her makeup looks perfect and to add the punch we see the actress going the glossy red lip route. She is styled by Ken Ferns. Eid 2020: Shehnaaz Gill Approved Outfits That You Can Flaunt While Celebrating Eid al-Fitr With Family (View Pics).

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Instagram Post Below:

In each frame, Shehnaaz (Sana) looks sexy and makes us scream what a transformation. She might have not won Bigg Boss' previous season, but she has been ruling hearts of fans since quite a long time. Coming back to her stylish pics, we would definitely give a 9/10 score for going the experimental way. Stay tuned!

