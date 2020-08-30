Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has taken the Instagram by storm with her latest post. Popularly coined as 'Punjab Ki Katrina' by her fans, she has once again become an inspiration for them. No, this is not about her sartorial choice or any music video. This is about her weight loss transformation! The reality show star recently shared a series of two pictures where she is visibly leaner than before and her fans cannot help but drool on her. Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Boho-Chic Glamour In Her Latest Instagram Post And We Are Stunned! (View Pics).

The 27-year-old TV beauty is seen in a no-make up look, posing for some casual selfies. She looks pretty in a pale blue spaghetti slip with black straps. Her fans could not help but notice her weight loss even more prominently and showered her with compliments. Some even asked her to stop dieting furthermore to be fit and healthy. Others expressed their unconditional love for the star saying they love her irrespective of her weight gain or loss. Take a look at her snaps below.

Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram Gud nini 🥰❤️ A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Aug 28, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

On the work front, the fans are rooting for her reunion with her friend and co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. She was seen in a video song with him titled as Bhula Dunga. Now, SidNaaz fans and Shehazians are eagerly waiting for a bigger collaboration of these two actors. Coming back to the snaps, what are your thoughts on it?

