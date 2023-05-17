Colored contact lenses are a fun way to change up your look, but how long can you actually wear them? The answer depends on the type of lenses you have.

Generally, it is recommended to wear contact lenses for 8-12 hours a day. Daily disposable colored contacts, such as LensTown Lighly Natural Ash Brown contacts ( are designed for single use and should not exceed wear for more than 10-12 hours. Monthly or yearly contact lenses, such as Rose Swan Gray Contacts (3-month), can be worn for up to 9 hours a day, and must be cleaned and stored at night. However, it's important to always check the packaging for manufacturer recommendations, as wear time may vary across different brands.

If you have astigmatism, it's crucial to wear Astigmatism Colored Contact Lenses with proper alignment of its axis for clear vision. Astigmatism occurs when the angle of the vision's orientation axis affects the image's focus. Astigmatism Colored Contacts indicate the degree of the axis on the lens, and selecting the appropriate degree is essential for corrected vision. Choosing the wrong degree level may worsen your vision, so it's important to always check the degree levels before wearing the lenses.

Most astigmatism contact lenses, such as LensTown Romantea Venice Gray Toric, feature an AX sign on one side, and the contacts must be worn with the sign facing downwards. For colored contacts without an axis sign, the thicker surface indicates the axis, and the lenses should be worn with the thicker side facing downwards. If you're unsure about the orientation of the lens, blinking several times after wearing the contacts will align the axis surface downwards and improve your vision.

Before wearing the contacts, check for any congestion in your eyes using a mirror, trim your nails to avoid damaging the lenses, and thoroughly wash your hands with soap to prevent contamination. By following these tips and being aware of your contact lenses' wear time and proper alignment, you can safely enjoy colored contact lenses with corrected vision.