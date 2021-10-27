Who invented contact lenses? An important invention in the modern world and the man responsible for creating the modern soft contact lenses is Otto Wichterle. It is the 108th birth anniversary of the Czech chemist who gave the world contact lenses that are in use in present times. Search engine giant, Google, dedicated a thoughtful doodle in honour of Otto Wichterle’s birthday.

An estimated 140 million people around the world wear contact lenses and they have one man to thank - Otto Wichterle. Born on October 27, 1913, Otto was a Czech chemist who is best known for inventing modern soft contact lenses. Google paid tribute to the modern inventor on his 108th birth anniversary with an incredible doodle. The colourful creative shows an animated version of Otto Wichterle trying on contact lenses. Check out the Otto Wichterle Google Doodle below:

His achievements are not limited to great inventions, but Wichterle was also elected as the first President of the Academy of the Czech Republic following the country’s establishment in 1993.

