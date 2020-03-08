Coronavirus Outbreak: Scott Disick Designs Apparels That Read 'Please Wash Your Hands' (Check Pic)

Scott Disick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C, March 8: Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick is reminding everyone to wash their hands as coronavirus panic intensifies and more cases are confirmed around the world.

On Saturday, Scott's affordable luxury fashion label 'Talentless' has produced a range of hoodies and T-shirts that featured the phrase, 'PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS', to bank on the paranoia surrounding the highly infectious coronavirus. Coronavirus: WHO Praises Italy's 'Genuine Sacrifices' for Taking Initiative Measures to Control COVID-19 Spread.

While enjoying the family outing, Kim Kardashian made the first promo move on Instagram as she shared a snapshot of mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner donning the clothing.

See Pic:

Model Kendall Jenner also supported the cause and posted a picture of the hoodie on her Instagram story. While the father of three posted a picture of himself washing hands in the washroom.

"You can thank the LORD & @talentless later, and for the love of god just WASH YOUR HANDS!," read the caption of the post shared on his Instagram.