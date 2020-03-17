Coronavirus Scare: House of Masaba Introduces Styling Sessions Over Video Calls

New Delhi, March 17: With the Health Ministry putting out an advisory promoting social distancing in the light of spurt in cases of COVID-19, clothing line 'House of Masaba' on Tuesday introduced an option of shopping and styling over video call for their customers.

Owner of the clothing line, Masaba Gupta, took to Instagram to share an official statement about the new shopping option which allows customers to consult the stylist over video call and get the outfits delivered to their homes.

"Dear Customers, Our topmost priority has always been to ensure the safety of our customers. We continue to monitor the situation and are taking the necessary steps to ensure hygiene & safety for everyone," read the statement. Met Gala 2020 Scheduled on May 4 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare.

"We understand that some of you may want to shop from home. You can call us on our respective store numbers and we will arrange a video call with our stylist to select and get products delivered to you. Thanks and be safe," it further read.Along with the statement, Masaba also shared the contact details of all the stores in different parts of the country.

"We don't encourage people to step out of their homes. Which is why we have introduced a Video call styling & Shopping service in each of the cities with our super sales staff. Swipe left for all the numbers in your respective cities. Thank you," Masaba wrote in the caption.

The clothing line owned by senior actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba has several stores in various parts of the country including, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and other places.