Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez recently sizzled Instagram as she looked smokin' hot in a two-piece bikini. Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently grabbing headlines after there is news that the star player has topped the footballers’ engagement ring by giving his fiancée the most expensive engagement ring. The Juventus major reportedly splurged a whopping £615,000 (approx 5,83,03,446 INR) on the diamond ring for Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Splurges £615K on Engagement Ring for Georgina Rodriguez, View Pics of The Happy Couple.

Whereas Georgina has left Instagram breathless as she posed sensuously in a tiny yellow zebra print bikini for a PrettyLittleThing shoot. The brunette flaunted her toned body in this two-piece bikini spilling ample cleavage and toned abs. She also wore a glitzy chequered waistband to bring attention to her flat stomach, while she posed with her makeup artist doing her touch up. Take a look at the picture of Georgina Rodriguez in a tiny animal print bikini:

View this post on Instagram Work day 👙 @prettylittlething A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 14, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

According to GamblingDeals, who compiled a list of the most expensive engagement rings in football, England keeper Jordan Pickford was second on £500,000 for wife Megan Davison. Ashley Cole’s £275,000 ring for ex-wife Cheryl ranked third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Georgina and Ronaldo have two-year-old daughter Alana together and are raising his other three children - surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, three, and ten-year-old Cristiano Jr. Georgina and Ronaldo had been isolating with their family - Cristiano Jr, 10, Ronaldo's twins Eva and Mateo, three, and their daughter Alana, two, after relocating from Portugal to Turin in northern Italy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family isolated together in Madeira, after three of Ronaldo's team-mates - Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi - were among the first Serie A players to test positive novel coronavirus. They returned to Turin at the start of May and were required to spend 14 days at home in self-isolation as per government rules for international arrivals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).