Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Katrina Kaif Find a Place in Our Best-Dressed List this Week (View Pics)

Best Dressed of the week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A week that was filled with some stunning fashion outings and big names who always manage to grab our attention. When you have Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif coming together in our best-dressed list, you might as well assume our emotions and happiness to be sky-high. It's not an ordinary week when these B-town beauties decide to woo our hearts with their impeccable choices. Joining DP and Kat in our best-dressed list this week are other powerful names like Taapsee Pannu and Sara Ali Khan. Let's elaborate on why they were able to land a place in here. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Yanina Couture? Whose Bewitching Black Gown Was a Hoot?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's love for power dressing was at its display at Radio Mirchi Music Awards held in the city on Wednesday. The powerful black pantsuit from the house of Balmain with its hood like feature was a smart design that accentuated DP's tall frame further. Some outfits are designed to perfection and this one belongs to that category.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a movie night for Katrina Kaif and she had plans of keeping her #ootn extremely basic. But when it comes to Kat, even the most basic of attire can look stunning. A simple white mini dress when paired with a blue jacket looked phenomenal on the Bharat actress and she was able to blow our minds like always. There's nothing to hate about it and in fact, we can name tons of other detailings that are worth admiring. Katrina Kaif Is All Praises for Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Calls It a 'Must-Watch'.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal may have disappointed us as a film offering but her style file was impressive enough to make up for it. Sara's pink pantsuit is for girls who like to have a peppy wardrobe. A dash of a bright colour always helps you to stand out and what better colour than pink to help you to do that?

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee's fashion choices are always atypical, which means they don't often resonate with your usual and ordinary choices. She likes being different, which is why her traditional six-yard also has to be different. Now seriously, who wouldn't dig this simple white cotton saree with a dramatic blouse? The addition of bow at its front is, in fact, enhancing her overall look further.