Magazine covers are back in the game. The actresses are once again dolling up for this outing that allows them to experiment with fashion and various style statements. This time, it is the ever-stunning Diana Penty's turn to grace the magazine cover. She recently posed for the cover of Grazia India's October 2020 in a easy, breezy and a chic avatar. Diana Penty Is Like Sunshine on a Rainy Day in a Jumpsuit!.

The Cocktail hottie is seen wearing a maroon silk shirt by Eleven Eleven. She paired this fresh Bandhani wear with multi-colour embellished trousers by Tarun Tahiliani. The jewellery by Outhouse that she wore was a no-drama affair with just two thin gold bracelets, two pendant-chains and tiny studded hoops to sum up the look. Check out the cover below.

Diana Penty For Grazia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Oct 12, 2020 at 11:45pm PDT

Even if it is not a magazine cover or any formal photoshoot, the girls always manages to turn heads around with her pics. She keeps her fans updated with stylish snaps on the photo sharing app, that make her look no less than a cover girl! We definitely liked this simple yet stylish look of Diana here! What about you?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).