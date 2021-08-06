Television actress Dipika Kakar is a well-known face from showbiz. She ruled the small screen for quite a long time by essaying the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. However, the highlight of her career came in when she won Bigg Boss 12. Currently, she is juggling work and her personal life. Having said that, on the fashion front, she is superb when it comes to ethnic wear. Her Instagram serves as proof that she admires traditional outfits and she indeed is the QUEEN of desi couture. Dipika Kakar Quits Sasural Simar Ka 2 In Two Months, The Actress Reveals The Reason Why (Watch Video).

Right from tapping the colour blocking trend, playing with different hues to even going the subtle way, you name an ethnic style statement and it will be there in Dipika's wardrobe. Anarkalis, suits to even something extra, Kakar's Indian collection is unmatchable. And as the star celebrates her birthday on August 6, we've compiled a style file of her best desi wear that are beautiful and authentic. Dipika Kakar Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About the Sasural Simar Ka Beauty and Bigg Boss 12 Winner.

Dipika's Pink Eid Outfit!

Top-to-Toe Embroidered Piece!

Beauty in Yellow!

The Striking Red!

The Flashy Vibe!

Hot!

Pretty Woman!

That's it, guys! The above pictures are some of the style gems of the actress. To note, her traditional fashion has a 90s touch and that's what sets her apart from the herd. On the personal front, she is happily married to Shoaib Ibrahim. Here's wishing Dipika Kakar a very happy birthday. Rise and shine, girl!

