Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, one of television's most adored couples, recently went through a very difficult phase. The Sasural Simar Ka actress was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer, sending shockwaves across fans and industry peers. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, constantly updated fans about her health through their YouTube vlogs. In an update shared by the couple, the tumour was successfully removed, and the actress is currently cancer-free and recovering. Amid this, the couple also shared an exciting update about their son, Ruhaan Ibrahim. They shared that they’ve created an Instagram account for him and plan to start posting soon. ‘Free From the Tumour’: Dipika Kakar Discharged From Kokilaben Hospital Post Liver Cancer Surgery, Actress Shares Special Note; Gauahar Khan and Others React (See Pictures).

Shoaib Ibrahim and Deepika Kakar Create an Instagram Account for Their Son Ruhaan

Taking to his Instagram handle on July 8, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a story and shared a link to his son Ruhaan Ibrahim's Instagram account. Along with it, he wrote, "Ye leejiye Ruhaan ka Insta account. Abhi kuch post nahi daala. Inshaalla kal daal denge @ruhaansibrahim." Dipika Kakar re-shared the story on her stories and also shared that she is the first one to follow their baby boy's IG handle. At the time of writing, Ruhaan's Instagram account had more than 42k followers with zero posts.

Dipika Kakar and Shoiab Ibrahim Welcome Their Baby Boy Ruhaan on Instagram

Shoaib Ibrahim also hosted a Q&A session on Instagram, where a few fans asked about Ruhaan’s Instagram ID. One user said they shouldn’t create an account dedicated to their son, as it could attract the evil eye and invite negative energy. Responding to this, Shoaib agreed that even he and Dipika initially didn’t want to make an account for Ruhaan. However, as people who post daily vlogs, it’s difficult to keep a family member completely hidden. He added that fans were already taking clips of Ruhaan from their vlogs and sharing them online, so creating the account was their way of handling the situation. It’s a Boy! Dipika Kakar’s Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Khalid Niaz; Couple Announce Joyous News in YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim With Ruhaan Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who got married in 2018, welcomed Ruhaan in June 2023.

