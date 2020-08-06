Actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim turns a year older on August 6, 2020. Having shown us that there also is a clean and decent way of winning a mean show like Bigg Boss, Dipika has also dazzled us with her acting skills in shows like Sasural Simar Ka where her character Simar has played quite the challenges and was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. As the actress rings in her birthday today, her loving and doting husband Shoaib Ibrahim baked a lovely cake for her from the scratch and all by himself, making Dipika fall more in love with him. Dipika Kakar Sums Up Her Love For Hubby Shoaib On His Birthday With A Short and Simple Wish!.
Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you’ve done this 😍😅 Thank uuuuuuuu @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself.... its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far... and this has made this birthday super special for me 😍😍😍😍........ . . . #alhamdulillah #blessed #happiness #birthdaycake
And on the eve of her turning 34 years old, here are some lesser known facts about the actress.
Dipika was born on 6th August 1986 and hails from Pune, Maharashtra.
#throwbackthursday wanna go back!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #familyholiday #favorite #weekend #getaway
Dipika Kakar's father is an Army Officer and hence, Dipika grew up as an Army brat.
Before she became an actress, Dipika worked as an air-hostess with Jet Airways for 3 years.
Sky is the Limit!!! #skyisthelimit #dreambig #believeinyourself
She was also married to her fellow crew member Rounak Samson. However, they were divorced after 5 years together.
Sasural Simar Ka was indeed the first show that made Dipika a household name, but her debut on television was with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. Dipika Kakar Bids Good Bye To Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Pens An Emotional Farewell Note (View Post).
Her second show on television was a small role in Zee TV's Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.
Dipika has also shared screen space with Fatima Sana Shaikh in Agle Janam...
Dipika was a part of Sasural Simar Ka for 7 years before she quit the daily soap.
Dipika has also marked her foray into Bollywood with JP Dutta's Paltan.
Dipika's stint with reality shows includes Entertainment Ki Raat, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and Nach Baliye.
In fact, Shoaib proposed to Dipika on Nach Baliye 8 where she said yes without even batting an eyelid.
This year has been special to me in many ways!!! But this mastered all the happy moments!!! Thank you @shoaib2087 for giving my life's most precious memory!! Ive never felt so special and so loved ever before!!! And i know this is just the begining..... I love you...and i always will... ❤❤❤❤ #byebye2017 #happiness #blessed #love #thankful
Dipika has even converted to Islam for husband Shoaib Ibrahim and took up the name Faiza. She also prefers to be addressed as Dipika Kakar Ibrahim or Dipika K. Ibrahim. She is also one of the only contestants in the history of Bigg Boss to have not played dirty at all. In fact, her clean play won her the show. Happy Birthday, Dipika.
