Disha Patani may be a few films old, but in quite a short span, she has managed to make noise for all the right reasons. Right from flaunting her body on Instagram, showing to the world that she is a fitness freak to also making sure that she is fabulous in the fashion department, this sexy babe is phenomenal. She entered the filmy scene with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and created a mark with her performance. With nearly 44.3 million followers on her Instagram, the diva is a delight online. Apart from acting, the most interesting part about her personality is her style sense which is fantastic. From sportswear, LBD to traditional attires, this girl's wardrobe is totally millennial. She can honestly be termed as the fashion force to reckon with from Bollywood. Radhe Trailer: 7 Hot Stills of Disha Patani that Give Salman Khan's Film the Right Dose of Sizzle!

And as the actress celebrates her birthday on June 13, we thought of digging in some of her stylish gems from the gram that are not everyone's cup of (green) tea. There is almost everything in her wardrobe, from prints, glitter, daring to something simple yet chic, Disha is a synonym for fashion. So, without much ado, let's hail the beauty's style shenanigans that are awesomesauce. Disha Patani Looks Like a Stunning Goddess in an Embellished Pastel Pink Lehenga (View Pics).

Let's Start With Some Ethnic Fabulousness!

A Bodycon Dress Can Never Look Dull!

A Perfect Sexy Looking Attire To Strike an Impression!

A Combination Of Floral & Mini Dress!

Hottie In A Black-White Flowy Maxi Couture!

Disha's LBD!!!

Beauty In A Bold RED Thigh-High Slit Outfit!

Sultry Is the Word!

That's it, guys! These ten pictures above are perfect examples that Disha Patani's closet is versatile and trendy. The credit for all this also goes to her amazing team that actually makes the actress look hot from tip to toe. You go, girl. Here's wishing the risque fashion star a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

