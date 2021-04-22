Right from the day, it was announced that Disha Patani is going to star in Salman Khan's actioner Radhe as the female lead, fans of the actress have been on cloud nine. And April 22, was a grand day for Disha's fans as the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was finally unveiled by the makers. Now that the trailer is out, Twitterati is going gaga over it. But apart from lauding Salman's swag, fans are also loving Disha. Yes, the actress's hot avatars are surely adding much-needed glam to the trailer. Radhe Trailer: 5 Seeti-Maar Dialogues of Salman Khan From the Actioner That Are Massy AF!

Disha is known for her sexiness and hot bikini body. In the Radhe trailer, right from nailing it in the acting department to showcasing her dancing skills, we see the actress proving she's here to slay and stay. In the film, Disha plays the role of Jackie Shroff's sister and in each frame looks charismatic. And why not? She's so beautiful. Here, are 7 sizzling pictures of Patani from the trailer that'll make you eager for the film. Radhe Trailer: Did Salman Khan Lock Lips With Disha Patani? Fans Are Celebrating Bhai Breaking His 'No Kissing' Clause!

That Sexy Stare!

Disha Patani in Radhe Trailer

Disha Patani's Cute Smile!

Disha Patani in Radhe Trailer

Salman Khan and Disha Getting Cosy!

Disha Patani in Radhe Trailer

Smokin' Hot!

Disha Patani in Radhe Trailer

Salman and Disha Kissing In The Dark!

Disha Patani in Radhe Trailer

Shaking Their Booties!

Disha Patani in Radhe Trailer

Here's Why She's Called The National Crush!

Disha Patani in Radhe Trailer

These are the stills of Disha from Radhe's trailer and we think that they are not enough. The makers definitely should have added more Disha's dazzle in the video to make it extra glam and hot. Meanwhile, Radhe is all set to release on the silver screen and on the OTT platform ZEE5 simultaneously on May 13, which is Eid. Stay tuned!

