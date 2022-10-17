The auspicious festival of Diwali is right around the corner and ladies are busy with their shopping sprees. The five-day-long festival holds prominence amongst the Hindus and is celebrated with much enthusiasm across India. While gifts and sweets are usually exchanged amongst friends and families, folks also deck up in style to celebrate the festival. And when the occasion demands, we must serve, right? Diwali is that time of the year when you must put your best fashion foot forward. And this time, we have Kiara Advani to help you with this huge task. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor's Recent Traditional Looks That We're Eyeing!

Kiara Advani is currently among the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She's working with all the good banners and A-league actors and is busy delivering hits, one after another. And while her professional life continues to succeed, let's not ignore the way she woos us with her sartorial picks. Advani has a great sense of styling and it's evident from her different choices. From ethnic sarees to stunning lehenga cholis, there's nothing that she doesn't try and nail. So who better than her to seek inspiration from this festive season? Kareena Kapoor Khan or Mira Rajput - Whose Traditional Suit Will You Pick For the Upcoming Festive Season?

This Diwali, bookmark some of these most charming looks by the actress and get ready to slay like never before. Have a look...

For those Who Hate All the Bright Colours

And This is For Those Who Love Anything in Red

If Sarees Are Your Pick

Bhai Dooj Wala Look!

Diwali Party Look

All Set For Diwali Puja!

For Girls Who Like Going OTT

Now that we know what to wear, let's start shopping, shall we?

