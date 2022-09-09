With Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam festivities, it's safe to say that the festive season has officially begun in India. And you know what that means! Yes, tons of shopping for traditional attires and pretty, dewy looks that demand all the pictures. While we have personally selected our favourites from the recent looks, we thought why not go ahead and share these with our fellow readers? Yea yea, you can thank us later. But for now, let's focus on these pretty ensembles and start shopping for the upcoming festivals already. Kareena Kapoor Khan or Mira Rajput - Whose Traditional Suit Will You Pick For the Upcoming Festive Season?

Shararas are still very much in vogue and Katrina Kaif's recent look in yellow is a testament to that. If yellow is your colour, we have a couple of trendy looks that you can bookmark - all approved by the ladies of the tinsel town. From Alia Bhatt picking a stunning green Anarkali to Shamita Shetty flaunting her love for shararas, we have curated a list of some of the best ethnic outfits of this season. So go ahead and start noting them before they become a huge rage and eventually, you see almost everyone wearing them. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif, Whose Black and White Striped Outfit Will You Pick?

Katrina Kaif's Sharara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Alia Bhatt's Anarkali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Malavika Mohanan's Traditional 3-Piece Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Divya Khosla Kumar's Sharara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Shamita Shetty's Love for Yellow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Vaani Kapoor's Kurta and Pant Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Mouni Roy's Love for Pink Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

So, whose look did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).